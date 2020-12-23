Exclusive Coverage: Barbados Lotteries presents cheque and feeds homeless in City for Living Waters Community

Living Waters Community welcome volunteers to assist in their drive to alleviate the hardships endured by the local indigent members of Barbadian society, at five each Tuesday afternoon, they head for Bridgetown by Heroes Square and make offerings of food, hymns and prayers to the homeless.

This year, Living Waters were the recipient of a donation from IGT.

