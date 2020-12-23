Exclusive Coverage: Barbados Lotteries presents cheque and feeds homeless in City for Living Waters Community

by AirBourne / December 23rd, 2020

(CLICK FOR BIGGER) Management of IGT pause from their schedules to assist those less fortunate at a poignant time of the year.

(CLICK FOR BIGGER) Management of IGT, My Barbados Lottery’s parent company, pause from their schedules to assist those less fortunate at a poignant time of the year.

Living Waters Community welcome volunteers to assist in their drive to alleviate the hardships endured by the local indigent members of Barbadian society, at five each Tuesday afternoon, they head for Bridgetown by Heroes Square and make offerings of food, hymns and prayers to the homeless.

This year, Living Waters were the recipient of a donation from IGT.

All in exclusive coverage from BajanReporter.com

