DR Baseball Icon Sammy Sosa investigated in Alexis Medina corruption network probe

Legendary Dominican Republic baseball player Sammy Sosa and a brother of his are mentioned in the 267-page Pepca file on irregularities in government procurement by companies tied to the brother of former President Danilo Medina, Alexis Medina. Transactions carried out in 2017 are being questioned.

The Anti-Administrative Corruption Prosecution Agency (Pepca) prepared the file. The case was prepared to request preventive custody against Alexis Medina, his sister Carmen Magalys, and eight other government officials or associates. They are under arrest at the Palace of Justice jail awaiting the hearing on Sunday, 6 December 2020.