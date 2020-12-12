CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN ASSISTS SCHOOLS WITH SANITISING SUPPLIES

Sanitising and washing little hands at the St. Margaret’s and St. Elizabeth Primary Schools will now be easier following the installation of 17 hand sanitiser and 14 hand soap dispensers at the schools.

Each classroom at the two schools now has a hand sanitiser dispenser installed at the door and each bathroom a soap dispenser installed for both students and teachers.

When Michelle Whitelaw, Director Retail Banking Channels CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank, visited the schools to present and check on the installation of the dispensers, the Principals both expressed sincere appreciation for the gesture on behalf of the children in their care.

Principal of St. Margaret’s, Ms. Glendene Hayde, explained that to date, they had been using recycled pump bottles brought in by the teachers as they did not have soap dispensers. They used spray bottles for the alcohol when the children arrived at school.

The sanitiser would now be gentler on the children’s hands and with the installation in each classroom, would be easier for the teachers to manage to ensure that the children’s hands are sanitised. There are also dispensers at the entrances of the schools where school monitors ensure the students sanitise as they enter the premises.

In expressing her thanks, Ms. Hayde stated that this is not the first donation from the bank to the school and thanked Ms. Whitelaw and all at the bank for not forgetting the rural St. John school.

When the team visited St. Elizabeth School in St. Joseph, a crew from Rentokil Initial that was contracted to supply and install the dispensers was there completing the task.

Principal Mr. John Quinton, in expressing thanks, pointed out that the donation would help them to keep the school safe and create a safe environment for the children, their parents and the community who come to use the school.

He said the government could not do it all and he was glad that the bank had reached out and stepped forward to assist the school. He stated that the school’s theme for this year is “Grow and Glow.” He went on to explain that the school numbers had been reduced and so they needed to grow. In addition, it was their aim to see every child in that school glow in order to reach their full potential.

Senior Teacher, Mr. Richard Broome, thanked the bank for maintaining the relationship with the school following a project last year, when members of the Senior Leadership Team visited and set up a vegetable garden and refurbished the reading room and play parks.