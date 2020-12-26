CHRISTMAS SHOOTING AT GREENWICH VILLAGE, ST JAMES

Police at the Holetown Police Station, responded to Sandy Crest Medical Facility, Sunset Crest, St James, where an adult male reported around 09:55 am, on Christmas Day 2020, he was walking through a bushy area in Greenwich Village, St. James.

He was then confronted by a male who shot at him injuring him in his hand and thigh. He was transported to Sandy Crest Medical Facility by private motor vehicle. Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who may have information that can assist with this investigation is asked to contact the Holetown Police Station at 419-1700, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-TIPS (8477), or your nearest Police Station.