BWA to Make Connections in The Mount, St. George

by Bajan Reporter / December 16th, 2020

The Barbados Water Authority is alerting residents and businesses in St. George that on Thursday 17th December it will be making connections to an 11-inch main in The Mount.

As a result, customers in The Mount, Mount Tenantry, Drax Hall, Drax Hall Hope, Drax Hall Jump and the surrounding areas may experience low pressure or water outages between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm while the work is in progress.

Residents of these districts are advised to store an adequate supply of water to help during this period.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience this contained service disruption tomorrow Thursday 17th December may cause.

PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Winning Streak 336x280 1
  • Got scruffy Need sharp v31
  • Lion Punch Rum Cocktail 336x280 1
  • Julie 07