BWA to Make Connections in The Mount, St. George

The Barbados Water Authority is alerting residents and businesses in St. George that on Thursday 17th December it will be making connections to an 11-inch main in The Mount.

As a result, customers in The Mount, Mount Tenantry, Drax Hall, Drax Hall Hope, Drax Hall Jump and the surrounding areas may experience low pressure or water outages between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm while the work is in progress.

Residents of these districts are advised to store an adequate supply of water to help during this period.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience this contained service disruption tomorrow Thursday 17th December may cause.