BWA to Install District Meter in Ruby, St. Philip

by Bajan Reporter / December 14th, 2020

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to advise residents and businesses in St. Philip that it will be installing a district meter in Ruby on Tuesday 15th December between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm.

As a result, customers Ruby Development and the immediate surrounding areas may experience low water pressure or outages.

Residents are asked to store an adequate supply of water to help during this period.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience this contained service disruption on Tuesday, December 15th may cause.

