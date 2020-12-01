BRA Paying 2019 Tax Refunds

by Bajan Reporter / December 1st, 2020

Following the conclusion of the processing of Reverse Tax Credits (RTC) and all Personal Income Tax (PIT) refunds for the year 2019, taxpayers have started to receive their tax refunds.

The Barbados Revenue Authority in its continuing efforts to improve service delivery, has moved away from printing cheques to paying refunds electronically.

As the disbursement process continues, persons will see the refund payment applied to their account at their chosen financial institution. This process will continue into the coming weeks.

