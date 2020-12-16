Barbadian Communicator Elected to International Position

Pamala Proverbs APR, Managing Director of PRMR Inc. in Bridgetown Barbados, has been elected a 2021 international delegate-at-large for the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA). She is one of three international members and two national members to be elected to the position.

The five delegates were recommended by a committee that reviewed all the applicants for the positions. After the slate was approved by the PRSA Board of Directors, the nominees were then presented to the PRSA Assembly for approval by delegates representing all of PRSA’s communities.

The assembly delegates-at-large and international delegates serve a one-year renewable term beginning January 1, 2021. The delegate-at-large positions require that the candidate be accredited (APR) or serve or have served as a board member of a PRSA Chapter, District, or Section. Candidates are chosen based on their exemplary ethical conduct, their participation in and commitment to PRSA, and their professional achievements and recognition.

The responsibility of the delegates-at-large includes their representation of at-large members through attendance at PRSA’s annual Leadership Assembly. Throughout their term, they will communicate with at-large members concerning PRSA events and strategic initiatives, conduct surveys about members’ needs and interests, and participate in the leadership’s online community.

The Public Relations Society of America serves a diverse community of professionals, empowering them to excel in effective, ethical, and respectful communications on behalf of the organizations they represent and the constituencies they serve. PRSA, the world’s leading advocate for public relations professionals, advances its members’ careers by providing lifelong learning, diverse and welcoming professional communities, the recognition of capabilities and accomplishments, and by promoting ethical and professional excellence.