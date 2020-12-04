Barbadian clergy make sensible call for end to buggery laws

Laws that criminalize consensual same-sex intimacy still exist in more than sixty countries across the globe – and in most instances these laws are sustained by Church doctrine. The first Intimate Conviction conference in 2017 brought together many voices from across the globe to discuss the role of the church in maintaining these anti-sodomy statutes and to make recommendations on how to achieve righteous justice.

Rev. Clifford Hall

Anglican Church of Barbados

Retired Senior Lecturer in Criminal Law, University of West Indies, Cave Hill

BARBADOS

“INTIMATE CONVICTION 2: Continuing the Decriminalization Dialogue”

A 3-day online conference, convened as a Zoom webinar, 25 – 27 November 2020

Our second INTIMATE CONVICTION conference will continue the discussion that was begun in 2017, with a specific focus on the Global South. This virtual event assesses the progress that has been made and looks at what more needs to be done to ensure that same-sex intimacy is justly decriminalized.

INTIMATE CONVICTION 2 online conference

Panel 1: The Church and Decriminalization – Barbados

Presentation 2

Rev. Dr. Ian E. Rock

Rector

St. George’s Episcopal (Anglican) Church

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

