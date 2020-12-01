Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police Motorola Solutions Foundation Scholarship Prize awarded to 2 Barbadians

Outstanding academic performances allowed Teal Leacock and Shante’ Thompson to be awarded the Motorola Solutions Foundation/Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP) Scholarship prize of $5,000 dollars each once again this year.

Acting Commissioner of Police Mr. Erwin Boyce at the Police Headquarters, Roebuck Street, St. Michael, recently presented the Scholarship prize of $5,000 dollars to Teal Leacock who is studying in Canada and Shante’ Thompson who is studying in England.

Acting Commissioner Boyce said the two young ladies were selected from a pool of applicants from the region and they satisfied all of the reviewers’ criteria. He was elated that members of the Force have excellent and intelligent young persons who tend to cop the scholarships.

The Motorola Solutions Foundation/ACCP Scholarship Program provides the necessary resources for sons and daughters of police officers or support police staff who have an interest in a college education and are unable to provide or acquire the necessary funds to continue their education at a certified college or university.

Caribbean youth (between the ages of 16-25 years old) will be able to use this money to continue their education in the areas of Engineering, Communications, Marketing, Finance, Industrial Engineering, Human Resource Management, Criminology, or Forensic Science.

Also present at the ceremony was Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr. Oral Williams, Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr. William Yearwood, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr. Ian Branch and Acting Superintendent Ms. Sonia Boyce.