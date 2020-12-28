Ashdeane Village Man gunned down last night

by DevilsAdvocate / December 28th, 2020

Police from the Black Rock division are solving the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of an adult male which occurred about 9:15 pm on Sunday December 27th at Ashdeane Village Black Rock St Michael.

Sometime around 9:15pm, Police received a call which indicated that a man was shot and injured near his residence at Ashdeane Village. On arrival police discovered the injured man who was quickly whisked away to the QEH by Ambulance, were he was pronounced dead.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact 417-7500, Crimestoppers 1800TIPS Police Emergency at 211 or any Police Station.

  • Michael Blackman – St. Sgt.
    Public Relations Officer (Ag)
PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Winning Streak 336x280 1
  • Got scruffy Need sharp v31
  • BGIS 336x280
  • Julie 07