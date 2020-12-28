Ashdeane Village Man gunned down last night

Police from the Black Rock division are solving the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of an adult male which occurred about 9:15 pm on Sunday December 27th at Ashdeane Village Black Rock St Michael.

Sometime around 9:15pm, Police received a call which indicated that a man was shot and injured near his residence at Ashdeane Village. On arrival police discovered the injured man who was quickly whisked away to the QEH by Ambulance, were he was pronounced dead.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact 417-7500, Crimestoppers 1800TIPS Police Emergency at 211 or any Police Station.