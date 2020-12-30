Arawak Cement Employee succumbs to lethal Industrial Accident

Police at Crab Hill Police Station confirmed social media reports of an Industrial incident on the compound of the Arawak Cement Plant sometime during the early hours of Sunday December 27th 2020.

At 03:08 that morning, three employees of the Arawak Cement Plant – Brian Moore Plant Attendant, Vincent Ellis Process Supervisor,and Erroll Lewis Plant Attendant – were overseeing a cement mixing process. During the process a blockage was observed and the mentioned crew took steps to remedy the blockage, during the procedure a mixture that was extremely hot was expelled completely covering Brian Moore, Vincent Ellis also sustained radiant exposure.

Both injured men were transported to QEH by ambulances.

Brian Moore had about 90% of his body burnt and succumbed to those injuries. Vincent Ellis is reportedly detained at Ward B7 with burns to both hands and feet.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crab Hill Police Station at 3107701, the Hotline of 211 CrimeStoppers at 1800TIPS or your nearest Police Station