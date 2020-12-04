2021 may be the new normal for football – EPL subs, lady refs in Champions League and all!

It’s not even 2021 yet, and already fans can expect challenging and exciting times ahead in both the Champions League and EPL when traditions and rules alike are set for upheaval…

Although Liverpool remains at top of the table with odds at +130 to win the Premier League according to SBD, their coach Jurgen Klopp is not happy, according to BBC Sports;- “Klopp said the majority of managers were in favour of the change. ‘Nobody thought (five substitutes) would go through,’ said the Liverpool boss.”

After the COVID19 pandemic disrupted most of 2020, it was agreed on six months ago how five changes could be made, but three changes were voted on for this season. The EPL changed to allowing clubs to have five subs, with the Premier League the only major competition in Europe sticking to three.

Klopp emphasised he was speaking on behalf of all teams not just Liverpool, who remains at top of the table with odds at +130.

As if that’s not enough, the Champions League will have a huge game changer in its early stages and literally, a female referee adjudicating an all-male match. according to Reuters; – “Stephanie Frappart was the first female referee to take charge of a Champions League match when she oversaw the Juventus-Dynamo Kyiv tie last week.”

2020 may have had its setbacks, but 2021 is clearly planning to offer some exciting updates to a popular game around for thousands of years!