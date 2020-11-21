WILD MOUNTAIN THYME (2020) Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan – Romantic Dramedy HD

by Bajan Reporter / November 21st, 2020

John Patrick Shanley, who created the classic MOONSTRUCK, brings his sweeping romantic vision to Ireland with Wild Mountain Thyme. The headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly's love. The problem is Anthony (Jamie Dornan) seems to have inherited a family curse, and remains oblivious to his beautiful admirer. Stung by his father Tony's (Christopher Walken) plans to sell the family farm to his American nephew (Jon Hamm), Anthony is jolted into pursuing his dreams in this comedic, moving and wildly romantic tale.

A pair of star-crossed lovers in Ireland get caught up in their family’s land dispute.

