WATER AUTHORITY IS ASKING YOU TO MAKE IT EASIER FOR THEM TO HUNT YOU DOWN

by Bajan Reporter / November 12th, 2020

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) wishes to advise the public that it is currently
undertaking another upgrade to its Customer Information System (UCIS).

Should any customers experience issues with their bills or encounter difficulties paying water bills at external agencies or online, please contact their Customer Service Centre via 434-4292 or customercare@bwa.gov.bb.

Barbados Water Authority is working to improve its service to all of its valued customers.

