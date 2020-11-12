WATER AUTHORITY IS ASKING YOU TO MAKE IT EASIER FOR THEM TO HUNT YOU DOWN

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) wishes to advise the public that it is currently

undertaking another upgrade to its Customer Information System (UCIS).

Should any customers experience issues with their bills or encounter difficulties paying water bills at external agencies or online, please contact their Customer Service Centre via 434-4292 or customercare@bwa.gov.bb.