Virgin Atlantic appoints Hannah Swift as Caribbean Country Manager

Virgin Atlantic is delighted to announce the appointment of Hannah Swift as the airline’s Country Manager for the Caribbean. Hannah is responsible for the airline’s daily commercial activity in the region including sales, marketing, reservations and ticketing.

Hannah Swift, Country Manager, Caribbean commented: “I am thrilled to be taking on this role for Virgin Atlantic. As travel restrictions around the world start to relax and demand for international travel increases, the Caribbean will play an important part in Virgin Atlantic’s recovery.

“We’re anticipating huge demand for travel to the Caribbean as customers look to escape the UK winter for some Caribbean sun or as they travel to visit friends and loved ones. We look forward to welcoming our customers to the region and flying them safely to their favourite Caribbean destination”

“Myself and my team look forward to working closely with our partners and customers in the Caribbean. I’m excited to establish and deepen relationships with our key partners as we continue to build trust in the Virgin Atlantic brand.”

Virgin Atlantic is currently flying to Barbados, Antigua, Jamaica and Grenada and expects to restart Tobago, Havana and Manchester to Barbados services in the coming months. Flights schedules will increase throughout 2020 and 2021 in line with consumer demand and in addition, the airline looks forward to launching new services to St Vincent in June 2021.

Virgin Atlantic’s Caribbean services now fly from London Heathrow, the UK’s only hub airport and customers will be able to join a vast option of connecting services on the Virgin Atlantic international network or disembark at the UK capital city.

As Virgin Atlantic aims to establish itself as the sustainability leader, it will fly a modern fleet of wide-body, twin-engine aircraft comprising of A330-300s, 787-9s, A350-1000s as well as A330-200s, before they retire in early 2022 as planned. The airline’s seven 747-400s will no longer be in use. By 2022 the simplified, greener fleet will comprise of 36 twin engine aircraft reducing CO2/RTK emissions by an estimated further 10%, building on the 18% efficiency already achieved between 2007-2019.