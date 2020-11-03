“The Liberator” with Martin Sensmeier, Bradley James & Jose Miguel Vasquez

by Bajan Reporter / November 3rd, 2020

On July 10, 1943, a unit from Oklahoma composed of Native Americans, Mexican Americans and Dust Bowl cowboys, most of whom couldn't drink together in the same bars back home, landed in Sicily and endured a brutal 500 day trek through Nazi-occupied Europe. This is the story of those men, a group of soldiers known as the Thunderbirds.

A diverse, deeply brave crew of ragtag soldiers become some of the most heroic fighters of the European invasion in World War II. The Liberator premieres November 11, only on Netflix.

