“The Liberator” with Martin Sensmeier, Bradley James & Jose Miguel Vasquez
by Bajan Reporter / November 3rd, 2020
On July 10, 1943, a unit from Oklahoma composed of Native Americans, Mexican Americans and Dust Bowl cowboys, most of whom couldn’t drink together in the same bars back home, landed in Sicily and endured a brutal 500 day trek through Nazi-occupied Europe. This is the story of those men, a group of soldiers known as the Thunderbirds.
A diverse, deeply brave crew of ragtag soldiers become some of the most heroic fighters of the European invasion in World War II. The Liberator premieres November 11, only on Netflix.