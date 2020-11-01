‘Telling Our Story,’ a Panel Discussion with The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and The Blue Economy

by Bajan Reporter / November 1st, 2020

Tomorrow morning from 10:00 am, November 2nd, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy will host a Panel Discussion streamed from the Ministry’s Headquarters in Christ Church at the Civil Aviation Building, Hopefield Development, Charnocks with the theme?

Telling Our Story,” and includes MMABE Minister – the Hon. Kirk D. M. Humphrey; Director of the Coastal Zone Management Unit – Dr Leo Brewster; MMABE Chief Technical Officer – Jacqueline Blackman; Acting Chief Fisheries Officer – Joyce Leslie; Climate Change Officer – Rickardo Ward as well as Maritime Attorney – Najla King. This is part of the Ministry’s #Bluefest2020 week of activities, and the panel will not only define the future of the Ministry, they would also be fielding questions by clicking the following link for the Ministry’s Facebook Page

