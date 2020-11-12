Solutions Barbados: Congratulations and Thank You (Finale)

Congratulations to Toni Moore who has been confirmed to be the St George North representative. Congratulations must also go to Floyd Reifer, who came in a commendable second.

I thank all of my fellow candidates for running a relatively clean campaign. It is extremely important that we keep the families of our competitors out of our political campaigns. Thank you to the media, for providing generally fair coverage of each candidate’s message, including ours.

I thank my family who have tolerated my political activities over the past five years. There is great jubilation among my family at this time, as my time in elective politics has now come to an end. There is rejoicing among my clients for the same reason.

I thank all Solutions Barbados Candidates for their support over the past five years. I also thank those who voted for me in this by-election.

Finally, but most importantly, I thank God. Like all Solutions Barbados Candidates, I believe that our entry into politics was a calling, to which we responded.

It was important that voters be given a competent alternative, which we provided them. We respect the voters decision.