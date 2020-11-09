Solutions Barbados – Closing Arguments

I believe that all candidates in this by election are accomplished persons, who can competently represent the people of St George North. However, can they address the specific problems facing this constituency?

The housing, drainage, roads, water, and transportation problems require engineering solutions – which I specialise in. The unemployment problems require business development solutions, which I also specialise in.

The Prime Minister wants Toni Moore to assist her with some heavy lifting. The Prime Minister can easily get Toni Moore in her Cabinet, in the same way that she appointed Senator Lisa Cummins as Minister of Tourism. Therefore, the Prime Minister can get Toni Moore, and the people of St George North can get their first Engineer.

WHAT IF?

What if the people vote for their party’s interests instead of their own?

Nationally, it does not matter how St George North voters vote. Mia Mottley will still be the Prime Minister of Barbados, and the BLP will still be in Government. However, it does matter to the residents of St George North how they vote.

If they vote for the BLP, then they will simply switch one BLP representative for another. Therefore, they can expect their lives to remain the same. This sameness can be described as being house-poor and/or working-poor.

If they vote for the DLP, then since DLP projects must be approved by a BLP Cabinet, voters can expect their lives to remain the same. The UPP, BFP, and the PdP will face the same problems as the DLP. Therefore, that is a vote for poverty.

Poverty can cause people to justify prostitution, stealing, selling drugs, or doing any other illegal activities just to survive, and provide for their families. Voters finally have an opportunity to vote for prosperity.

Solutions Barbados does not need any Government support for our projects. They are designed to directly benefit the residents of St George North. Our no-profit construction company can provide all unemployed persons in St George North with a salary, to pay their monthly expenses. Therefore, they can pay their family’s rent/mortgage, food, clothes, school fees, school books, medicines, etc.

We can train all families in St George North to start profitable businesses, with no start-up money. Their products may be marketed on the Internet, to countries where Barbados has favourable double taxation agreements.

St George North has this opportunity to show the rest of Barbados what a prosperous constituency looks like. On 11 November, we will know whether voters voted for the narrow interests of their political parties, or the interests of their families and the rest of Barbados.