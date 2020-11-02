SAVE THE DATE! ‘What’s Next?’ Global Conversation Nov. 3rd

by Bajan Reporter / November 2nd, 2020

You are being invited to the next session in the “What’s Next?” Global Conversation Series, titled “Women’s agency and poverty eradication in Small Island Developing States.” This session is organized by staff from the SROC and will feature an engaging panel of development leaders including The Hon. Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; USG Cristina Duarte, UN Special Adviser on Africa; USG ‘Utoikamanu, High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States; Mrs. Therese Turner-Jones, General Manager, Country Department Caribbean Group, Inter-American Development Bank; and Mr. Alexander Girvan, Independent Environmental Economist.
During this eighth and final conversation, the discussants will focus on advancing women’s agency in ending economic inequalities and poverty, towards the achievement of sustainable development, and identifying opportunities for collaboratively addressing challenges.

We encourage you to Join us! as we delve into what is sure to be an exciting and engaging discussion!
Start time: 10:00 a.m. (Jamaica)
                  09:00 a..m. (Belize)
                  11:00 a.m. (Barbados)
                  11:00 a.m. (Trindiad and Tobago)
                  12:00 noon (Suriname)
                  10:00 a.m. (NY; Reminder: Daylight Saving Time in NY ends on November 1st, 2020, and as of November 2nd New York clocks back by 1 hour to US Eastern Standard Time (EST) or (GMT-5)
