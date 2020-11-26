RPB’s Red Foundation Makes Its Way to St Lucy for the Last Leg of its Charity Walk

Stedson “Red Plastic Bag” Wiltshire started his trek across the island to raise funds for Barbadians in need at Ragged Point, St. Philip, on November 8th. This Sunday he, and his Red Foundation, will complete the fourth and final leg of the month long virtual fundraiser “Walk the Talk – Walk as One”, with a journey from Lancaster in St. James to St. Lucy Parish Church.

The response was incredible and over the month of November a number of well-known figures and members of corporate Barbados lent their support to cause.

Wiltshire said he was excited about the enthusiasm people have shown and how generously they have been giving. And for those in a position not to give this season, he urged them to show more kindness to their neighbours because that too is giving.

“Embrace your fellow man, especially at a time like this when we need each other,” he added.

This week Red Plastic Bag has challenged morning radio personalities Salt, Tracy Fowler and Kashi, Cheyne Jones of CBC, artistes Cooper Dan, TC and The Queen, Hendy Broome, Chairman of the Barbados Cricket Selection Panel, Wendel Coppin, Manager of the Barbados pride cricket team and Bruce Cox of Wadada to walk with him on the final leg.