RPB’s Red Foundation Makes Its Way to St Lucy for the Last Leg of its Charity Walk

by Bajan Reporter / November 26th, 2020

Stedson “Red Plastic Bag” Wiltshire started his trek across the island to raise funds for Barbadians in need at Ragged Point, St. Philip, on November 8th. This Sunday he, and his Red Foundation, will complete the fourth and final leg of the month long virtual fundraiser “Walk the Talk – Walk as One”, with a journey from Lancaster in St. James to St. Lucy Parish Church.

In observation of COVID-19 protocols, Wiltshire Walked the Talk alone, but challenged celebrities, politicians and other public figures to go part of the distance with him.

The response was incredible and over the month of November a number of well-known figures and members of corporate Barbados lent their support to cause.

The roll call of famous faces on the road with RPB included Minister John King, Minister Indar Weir, MP Ralph Thorne, MP Dr. Sonia Browne, Admiral Nelson, Mac Fingall, 2 Mile Hill, Blood, Adrian Clarke, Aja, Stephen Lashley, Teshia Hinds, Cassandra Crawford and Shane Sealy from Morning Barbados, D2 and many more.

Wiltshire said he was excited about the enthusiasm people have shown and how generously they have been giving. And for those in a position not to give this season, he urged them to show more kindness to their neighbours because that too is giving.

“Embrace your fellow man, especially at a time like this when we need each other,” he added.

Barbadians can join in on the virtual walk through the Facebook and Instagram pages of the Red Foundation at @redfoundationbarbados and are encouraged to give generously through www.kellmart.com, via the GOFundMe page set up in the name "Red Foundation", or the Red Foundation account at Republic Bank. Wiltshire added that there will are also be barrels set up at Emerald City, Carlton & A1 and Massy Stores so supporters can donate food items for needy families.

This week Red Plastic Bag has challenged morning radio personalities Salt, Tracy Fowler and Kashi, Cheyne Jones of CBC, artistes Cooper Dan, TC and The Queen, Hendy Broome, Chairman of the Barbados Cricket Selection Panel, Wendel Coppin, Manager of the Barbados pride cricket team and Bruce Cox of Wadada to walk with him on the final leg.

