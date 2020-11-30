‘Race for a Cause BAR Singles’ Raises Funds for Three Barbadian Charities

by Bajan Reporter / November 30th, 2020

The Barbados Adventure Race (BAR) introduced a new concept this year with its Race for a Cause BAR Singles powered by the Amarone Charitable Trust (ACT). The event took place the morning of Saturday, November 21st at PEG Farm and Nature Reserve. This event had three charities as recipients inclusive of: the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Barbados, the Barbados Diabetes Foundation and the Substance Abuse Foundation Inc.

The Barbados Adventure Race is the first obstacle course race set in Barbados which is set along a unique mix of trails, road and some challenging hills.

This year, a charity component was introduced to the weekend of events with the Race for a Cause BAR Singles. Registrants were given the opportunity to choose one of the three recipient charities during registration to serve as their designated cause for the event. Top three male and female athletes had their prize money value matched to the charity of their choice.

Prize money was divided as follows from first to third: $1,000, $750 and $500. Each person who placed from 4th to 10th also had $250 matched on their behalf by the ACT to their chosen charity.

Trustee of the Amarone Charitable Trust David Csumrik said, “The Barbados Adventure Race is an event that promotes health and wellness in a very different way to any other event in Barbados. This directly aligns with two of our pillars of Health and Athletics, making this a great partnership for our organisation. Our aim when partnering with this event was to assist charities to create awareness, raise funds and empower individuals to donate time and money to the causes in the future.”

Through race day value matching and additional donations, the event raised $3,900 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Barbados, $4,150 for the Barbados Diabetes Foundation and $4,400 for the Substance Abuse Foundation Inc.

Established in 2014, the Amarone Charitable Trust works with leading charitable organisations and partners. The goal is to provide funds that seek to advance opportunity and lasting change for children and young adults with a focus on the pillars of Health, Education and Athletics. At the Amarone Charitable Trust, the team believes that every child has the right to basic healthcare, every child has the right to basic education and every amateur athlete has the right to be the best that he or she can be.

