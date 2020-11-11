PwC donates ten tablets to assist class three and four students at St. Paul’s Primary School

PwC East Caribbean Tax Leader, Gloria Eduardo recently presented ten new tablets to students at St. Paul’s Primary School, The tablets were donated as a part of the Firm’s corporate responsibility charitable donations initiative.

Community is one of their top corporate responsibility focus areas and what is evident during the COVID-19 pandemic is the need to support communities even more than usual.

As schools started back in September, the pandemic’s impact on blended approaches to schooling meant many students were left without immediate access to a device for online classes. This particular donation is for ten students who were in that unfortunate situation.

Gloria Eduardo said, “I’ve been leading the corporate responsibility charitable donations team for five years now and we continue to receive many requests for donations. This year of course is no exception, especially with the pandemic. It’s only really now impacting Barbados and will continue to do so for some time yet.”

Gloria continued, “We chose to donate the ten tablets to students of St. Paul’s because supporting our community is important to us and as a business we’re fortunate to be able to help make a difference in the lives of these children. A child’s education shouldn’t be compromised so if we can help solve at least part of this critical problem being faced by students across the country, then we’ll do what we can.”