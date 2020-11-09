Police investigate suspected accidental drowning

Police are investigating a suspected drowning after getting a telephone call about 2:05 pm yesterday afternoon when the caller reported that a young boy had drown in a swimming pool located at an unoccupied residence at Providence Terrace , Christ Church.

A patrol from Oistins Police Station was dispatched immediately to the area and on their arrival was able to confirm the incident.

Ambulance personnel had been summoned to the scene but they found of sign of life. The young lad was pronounced dead at the scene.