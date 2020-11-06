Murder at Porters Road in Queen Street, St Peter

Police are at a scene located at Porters Road, Queens Street, St. Peter where a young man was reportedly shot several times about his body by an armed assailant who later fled the scene.

This report came to the Police at the Operations Control and the District E Police Station about 1235 pm on Thursday 5th November 2020.

Police responded to the scene and on their arrival was pointed to the lifeless body of the deceased at the side of his residence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor. The deceased has been identified as SHOAKIL DON’ELE WILLIAMS Alias “Big Shack” 31 years of same address.