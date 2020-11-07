Muckracking DR journalist sues former AG and his sister

Santo Domingan Journalist Marino Zapete sued former Attorney General Jean Alain Rodriguez and his sister Maybeth Virginia Rodriguez Sanchez. Zapete is suing for damages caused by Maybeth Rodríguez who had sued Zapete for defamation. In the final days of the Medina administration, Rodriguez removed the charges against Zapete.

Zapete had aired on TV in the Dominican Republic evidence of irregularities in purchases at the Ministry of Public Relations, asking for an explanation. Maybeth Virginia Sanchez had signed several of the contracts that were being questioned.

Zapete presented information on the bidding of three contracts signed by Gonzalo Castillo, on behalf of the Ministry of Public Works and by Maybeth Virginia Rodríguez Sánchez and Massiel Uceta Sánchez (wife of Hilario Ochoa, a person related and also subordinated to Jean Alain Rodríguez). The signing was on behalf of the company Grupo Asimra SRL, as well as the release of funds by OISOE without bidding or contract; all of which resulted in the delivery of public funds for more than one billion pesos in favor of Grupo Asimra S.R.L.

Maybeth Virginia Rodríguez Sánchez filed a charge against journalist Marino Zapete for alleged defamation on 7 November 2019. The charges were dropped shortly before the end of the Medina administration.

For the damages suffered, the communicator claims a RD$15 milion in compensation. Zapete says he will donate the funds to organizations working with underprivileged children in the Dominican Republic.