Missing Vauxhall, Ch Ch Resident: Leroy Gibson, assist Officers!

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating missing 49 year old Leroy Gibson from Vauxhall Gardens, Christ Church.

Description

Leroy Gibson is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, of a fair complexion, sports dreadlocks kept in one with the sides and back of his head clean shaven. He has long features, full eyes and lips, and a mole over his left eye. He was last seen on Saturday 7th November 2020.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of 49 year old Leroy Gibson is asked to contact Oistins Police Station at 418-2612, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.