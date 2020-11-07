Missing Sherwin Parks is from same area as Shanice Wickham

by Bajan Reporter / November 7th, 2020

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating missing 24 year old Sherwin Parks, also from Gemswick, St Philip like Shanice Wickham.

Description

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, of a slim build and has a light brown complexion. He has an oval shaped head small ears both pierced once, small light brown eyes, broad nose, thin lips, hair cut in a high top fade, thin shaved sideburns with a goatee. Sherwin has an erect appearance, short arms and legs, speaks with a Barbadian accent and has a pleasant manner.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Sherwin Parks is asked to contact District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
Comments

