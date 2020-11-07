Missing Sherwin Parks is from same area as Shanice Wickham

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating missing 24 year old Sherwin Parks, also from Gemswick, St Philip like Shanice Wickham.

Description

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Sherwin Parks is asked to contact District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.