Missing person from Gemswick, St Phillip like years ago…

Missing person from Gemswick, St Phillip

by DevilsAdvocate / November 7th, 2020

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating missing 25 year old Shanice Wickham from Gemswick, Saint Philip.

Description

She is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, of a brown complexion, slim build, has red coloured locks midway down her back, a heart shaped face, round forehead, brown full eyes, thin eyebrows, a mole on the left side of her face above her top lip, big pointed nose, small pointed ears and square shoulders.

She is slightly bow legged, speaks in a soft tone and has a Bajan accent. Shanice has a tattoo of her daughter’s name Felicity and a stethoscope on her left upper chest, the letter “S” on her left hand between the thumb and index finger, a tattoo of a horse with a design on her thighs and a tattoo on her thighs that run to her rib cage. When last seen she was wearing a brownish close fitting armhole dress and carrying a light brown haversack.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Shanice Wickham is asked to contact District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
Comments

