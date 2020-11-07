Missing person from Gemswick, St Phillip like years ago…

The Royal Barbados Police Force is seeking the assistance of the public in locating missing 25 year old Shanice Wickham from Gemswick, Saint Philip.

Description

She is slightly bow legged, speaks in a soft tone and has a Bajan accent. Shanice has a tattoo of her daughter’s name Felicity and a stethoscope on her left upper chest, the letter “S” on her left hand between the thumb and index finger, a tattoo of a horse with a design on her thighs and a tattoo on her thighs that run to her rib cage. When last seen she was wearing a brownish close fitting armhole dress and carrying a light brown haversack.

Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Shanice Wickham is asked to contact District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest Police Station.