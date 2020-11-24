Limited Edition Circulation Coin to Pay Tribute to Essential Workers

The Central Bank of Barbados will pay tribute to the island’s essential workers with a limited-edition circulation coin. The coin will be unveiled during a virtual launch on Thursday 26th November at 8:05 p.m. The event will be broadcast on CBC TV8 and streamed on the Bank’s website and social media accounts.

“Like so many Barbadians, we are very appreciative of the commitment that our essential workers have shown throughout this pandemic,” commented Octavia Gibson, Deputy Director of the Bank’s Currency Division. “We believe that using this coin, a circulation coin, but one that really stands out, to honour people from all sectors who have been on the frontlines is truly fitting.”

“We are excited about this coin, and happy that we are able to use it to celebrate Barbados’ essential workers. We hope everyone will watch the launch, and then, after the coins go into circulation, collect them as keepsakes.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kenneth George, and Central Bank Governor Cleviston Haynes will speak during the half an hour launch, which will also feature entertainment from RPB and G Syndicate. The event will be hosted by Patrick “Salt” Bellamy.