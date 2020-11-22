INHERITANCE (2020) Lily Collins, Simon Pegg – Thriller HD

by Bajan Reporter / November 21st, 2020

Simon Pegg had to lose 12 kg in weight and got his body fat down to just 8% for this role. It took him 6 months.

A patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy the family.

