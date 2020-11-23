Former Nigerian Finance Minister to Speak at Scott Lecture

by Bajan Reporter / November 23rd, 2020

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a global finance expert and former Minister of Finance in Nigeria, will be the featured guest for the 45th Sir Winston Scott Memorial Lecture, which will take place as an online event on Monday, November 23 at 8:05 p.m.

It will be broadcast live on CBC TV8 and live-streamed on the Central Bank of Barbados’ website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. In a departure from tradition, the event will take the format of a discussion between Okonjo-Iweala and Central Bank Governor Cleviston Haynes. The two will discuss International Cooperation in the Time of COVID.

“This pandemic has driven home just how interconnected our world is, and what has been made clear is that bringing it under control and eradicating it will require the international community working together,” said the Governor. “At the same time, in recent years, we have seen a movement away from multilateralism, which will make this type of cooperation more difficult, not just as relates to COVID, but also to the myriad issues countries are facing today. I am very pleased therefore that the Bank has Dr. Okonjo-Iweala as our guest this year.”

In addition to her past role as finance minister, Okonjo-Iweala briefly served as Nigeria's foreign minister and is currently Chair of the Board of Gavi, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation. She has also been shortlisted for the post of Executive Director of the World Trade Organisation (<strong>WTO</strong>). "<em>Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has a depth of knowledge of these issues that will allow her to offer a unique perspective</em>."

In addition to her past role as finance minister, Okonjo-Iweala briefly served as Nigeria’s foreign minister and is currently Chair of the Board of Gavi, the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation. She has also been shortlisted for the post of Executive Director of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). “Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has a depth of knowledge of these issues that will allow her to offer a unique perspective.”

The Governor revealed that while there will be no in person audience for the event, viewers will still be able to pose their questions for the speaker.

We will be streaming the event live on our Facebook page and YouTube channel, so the online audience can pose their questions on those platforms. And those who are watching on CBC TV8 can send their questions via email.” The email address for questions is questions@centralbank.org.bb. “We encourage everyone to tune in and to take advantage of the opportunity to hear from Dr. Okonjo-Iweala.

The Sir Winston Scott Memorial Lecture honours Barbados’ first native Governor General and is the island’s longest running lecture series. Past speakers include Giza Gaspar MartinsDr. Carissa Etienne, Dame Patricia Scotland, Q.C., and Dr. Richard Drayton.

PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Triple Cash 26 July 2020
  • Got scruffy Need sharp v31
  • Breakfast Cutter Happy Days
  • Julie 07