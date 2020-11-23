Former Nigerian Finance Minister to Speak at Scott Lecture

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a global finance expert and former Minister of Finance in Nigeria, will be the featured guest for the 45th Sir Winston Scott Memorial Lecture, which will take place as an online event on Monday, November 23 at 8:05 p.m.

It will be broadcast live on CBC TV8 and live-streamed on the Central Bank of Barbados’ website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. In a departure from tradition, the event will take the format of a discussion between Okonjo-Iweala and Central Bank Governor Cleviston Haynes. The two will discuss International Cooperation in the Time of COVID.

“This pandemic has driven home just how interconnected our world is, and what has been made clear is that bringing it under control and eradicating it will require the international community working together,” said the Governor. “At the same time, in recent years, we have seen a movement away from multilateralism, which will make this type of cooperation more difficult, not just as relates to COVID, but also to the myriad issues countries are facing today. I am very pleased therefore that the Bank has Dr. Okonjo-Iweala as our guest this year.”

The Governor revealed that while there will be no in person audience for the event, viewers will still be able to pose their questions for the speaker.

“We will be streaming the event live on our Facebook page and YouTube channel, so the online audience can pose their questions on those platforms. And those who are watching on CBC TV8 can send their questions via email.” The email address for questions is questions@centralbank.org.bb. “We encourage everyone to tune in and to take advantage of the opportunity to hear from Dr. Okonjo-Iweala.

The Sir Winston Scott Memorial Lecture honours Barbados’ first native Governor General and is the island’s longest running lecture series. Past speakers include Giza Gaspar Martins, Dr. Carissa Etienne, Dame Patricia Scotland, Q.C., and Dr. Richard Drayton.