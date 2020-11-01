First same-sex couples in Cayman Islands celebrate civil unions

by Bajan Reporter / November 1st, 2020

Samantha Louise Erksine and Alice Hillman Lopez have become the first same-sex couple in Cayman to have their union legally recognised here under the recently introduced Civil Partnership Law.

The couple, who got married in the United Kingdom three years ago, received their Recognition of Overseas Relationship certificate from Joy Basdeo of Simply Weddings, who is a registrar of civil unions, on 29 Oct.

Under the new Civil Partnership Law, same-sex couples who have been married or had a civil union formalised overseas, now can have their partnerships recognised in Cayman.

Another couple who have filed for a civil partnership certificate held their civil union ceremony before Basdeo on Saturday, 24 Oct. and are awaiting their official documentation. Basdeo said the couple had requested no publicity.

Erksine, in an interview with the Cayman Compass after she and Lopez collected their certificate, said, “It is amazing to finally have our marriage rights recognised in the Cayman Islands.”

YOU CAN READ THE REST OF THEIR STORY here

PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Triple Cash 26 July 2020
  • IMG 20201003 WA0015
  • Breakfast Cutter Happy Days
  • Julie 07