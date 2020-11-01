First same-sex couples in Cayman Islands celebrate civil unions

Samantha Louise Erksine and Alice Hillman Lopez have become the first same-sex couple in Cayman to have their union legally recognised here under the recently introduced Civil Partnership Law.

The couple, who got married in the United Kingdom three years ago, received their Recognition of Overseas Relationship certificate from Joy Basdeo of Simply Weddings, who is a registrar of civil unions, on 29 Oct.

Under the new Civil Partnership Law, same-sex couples who have been married or had a civil union formalised overseas, now can have their partnerships recognised in Cayman.

Another couple who have filed for a civil partnership certificate held their civil union ceremony before Basdeo on Saturday, 24 Oct. and are awaiting their official documentation. Basdeo said the couple had requested no publicity.

Erksine, in an interview with the Cayman Compass after she and Lopez collected their certificate, said, “It is amazing to finally have our marriage rights recognised in the Cayman Islands.”

