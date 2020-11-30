Essential Workers Celebrated with New Glow-in-the-Dark Coin

The Central Bank of Barbados has unveiled a limited-edition glow-in-the-dark circulation coin that is being issued as a tribute to Barbados’ essential workers. The one-dollar coin, on which the flying fish and waves are now painted blue, will go into circulation from December 1.

During a virtual event to launch the coin, Governor Cleviston Haynes praised those Barbadians of all sectors who continued to work as usual during the nationwide curfew:

“While we were under lockdown, they were on the frontlines keeping us healthy, keeping us safe. They made sure there was food available, that we could access the money we needed to purchase it, that our island was clean, that the public was updated… that all the services we needed that could not be facilitated remotely continued efficiently so Barbados could continue to function.”

The Governor said that while the coins were not produced specifically for this purpose, the Bank nevertheless considered it a fitting way to honour essential workers.

In a video unveiling the coin, the Bank’s Deputy Director of Currency, Octavia Gibson, revealed that the Central Bank of Barbados is the first one in the region to issue a painted, glow-in-the-dark coin, and reiterated that it will be in circulation. “When you go to the supermarket, the bank, wherever you go and you’re getting change, you will see the one dollar painted coin in your change.”

While most of the coins will be put into circulation, the Bank has specially packaged some of them, which will be distributed to essential workers from different sectors.

Meanwhile, the public can get their own glow-in-the-dark coins when they go into circulation on Tuesday, December 1. She further urged everyone to keep a coin as a fitting tribute to the many Barbadians who served during the peak of the crisis.