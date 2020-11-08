CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN PAINT FOR THE CURE HEADED TO ST LUCY

Despite heavy rains and Covid-19 protocols, 35 aspiring artists set out for the Animal Flower Cave, St. Lucy to Paint for the Cure and raise funds for cancer awareness.

The dragonfly symbol was chosen as it signifies the ability to overcome times of hardship and acts as a reminder to take time to reconnect with your strength, courage and happiness. In the picture, the dragonfly symbol combined with the pink ribbon therefore speaks to overcoming breast cancer.

“When I first spoke to Sue Ward, the owner of the Animal Flower Cave, she jumped on board to assist with the event by offering the location, the staff and food as her contribution to the cause. She then went even further and got her suppliers to assist as well. So, we enjoyed pulled pork from Clifton Meats, local cheeses from Hatchman’s Premium Cheeses, fruit and vegetables from AC Fruit Growers, and some lovely wine from the Wine Cave” explained Krystle Maynard, Walk Manager from CIBC FirstCaribbean.

The Walk Manager further explained “We had particularly good responses from some of our sponsors for this event. At first, we were not even going to do it because of the Covid-19 protocols and so on. We know that times are difficult for most companies now, but Cost U less gave us the soft drinks, Harris Paints gave us the paint we needed for the exercise and Chefette also came on board to help with any expenses, so that everything we raised would be able to be go into the pool for the Breast Screening Programme. We thank our sponsors and the patrons for making this event possible.”