CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN PAINT FOR THE CURE HEADED TO ST LUCY

by Bajan Reporter / November 8th, 2020

Despite heavy rains and Covid-19 protocols, 35 aspiring artists set out for the Animal Flower Cave, St. Lucy to Paint for the Cure and raise funds for cancer awareness.

The now annual event took the form of a brunch at the restaurant on the picturesque site in the north of the island with <strong>Yasmin Vizcarrondo</strong> of the Paint and Groove Studio. She led the painters in the creation of their masterpieces, which this year featured a dragonfly.

The dragonfly symbol was chosen as it signifies the ability to overcome times of hardship and acts as a reminder to take time to reconnect with your strength, courage and happiness. In the picture, the dragonfly symbol combined with the pink ribbon therefore speaks to overcoming breast cancer.

The CIBC FirstCaribbean fundraiser is usually one of a number of events during the 'Walk for the Cure period' that is designed to bring people together and raise money for the Breast Screening Programme of the Barbados Cancer Society. This year however, has proven difficult for coming together and raising funds due to the pandemic. So, the location at the Animal Flower Cave with its spacious, open design and fresh breezes was the ideal location for the activity.

“When I first spoke to Sue Ward, the owner of the Animal Flower Cave, she jumped on board to assist with the event by offering the location, the staff and food as her contribution to the cause. She then went even further and got her suppliers to assist as well. So, we enjoyed pulled pork from Clifton Meats, local cheeses from Hatchman’s Premium Cheeses, fruit and vegetables from AC Fruit Growers, and some lovely wine from the Wine Cave” explained Krystle Maynard, Walk Manager from CIBC FirstCaribbean.

Patrons were also treated to '<em>pink ribbon cupcakes</em>' specially created by Flindt Gourmet for the occasion.

The Walk Manager further explained “We had particularly good responses from some of our sponsors for this event. At first, we were not even going to do it because of the Covid-19 protocols and so on. We know that times are difficult for most companies now, but Cost U less gave us the soft drinks, Harris Paints gave us the paint we needed for the exercise and Chefette also came on board to help with any expenses, so that everything we raised would be able to be go into the pool for the Breast Screening Programme. We thank our sponsors and the patrons for making this event possible.”

