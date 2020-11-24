CHANGES TO THE QEH MEDICATION DELIVERY SERVICE

There will be a number of changes to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s medication delivery service for its out-patient clientele effective Tuesday 1st December 2020. Chief among these modifications, the Barbados Postal Service will join Hopscotch to facilitate the delivery of medication; and a small delivery fee of Bds $10 or $16 based on the size of the tamper proof packaging necessary to safely transport the medication requested will be instituted. The revenue generated from this delivery fee will go towards the maintenance and future sustainability of the service.

To process orders for the paid medication delivery service, patients must provide their name, Barbados National Registration Number, hospital registration number, preferred delivery address, two current contact numbers, the name of the preferred delivery service provider i.e. the Barbados Postal Service or Hopscotch, as well as the name of each medication. Upon receipt of medication delivery requests, Pharmacy personnel will determine the size of the tamper proof envelope required to deliver the medication.

On receipt of delivery by either provider, patients must present their Barbados National Identification Card for verification as well as sign their name upon receipt of the package. Those who may experience difficulty signing their name will be allowed to place an X in the appropriate space. Third parties may accept the delivery on behalf of the patient on presentation of the patient’s Barbados National Identification Card and sign their own name on the patient’s behalf.

Following the delivery of medication, patients are advised to thoroughly examine the tamper proof envelope to ensure it is intact. In the event that the envelope is not sealed, please do not accept delivery of the package. Patients must also verify that they have received the correct medication and should not take any unfamiliar medication or dosages. Any concerns are to be immediately reported to the Pharmacy Department at 536-4804 or by completing the feedback form available on the QEH website at www.qehconnect.com/pharmacy. Concerns will be resolved within two business days. Patients with queries regarding their medications are also advised to contact the Pharmacy Department and speak with a pharmacist who will provide the necessary counseling on the use of the medication. Additionally, if you are expecting a delivery of medication and it is not supplied in the timeframe given, please call the Pharmacy Department at 536-4804. Any patients experiencing delays in reaching the Pharmacy Department at the number provided may call the QEH Help Desk at 536-4800 for additional support.

In the event of an unsuccessful medication delivery, a second delivery attempt will be made on the next consecutive working day. After two unsuccessful delivery attempts, the delivery fee will be automatically forfeited and the undelivered packages will be returned to the QEH Pharmacy for collection.

Patients are reminded that in addition to calling the Pharmacy Medication Delivery Hotline at 536-4804 between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to place their orders, patients now have the added flexibility of ordering repeat medications at any time during the day or night by filling out the online Medication Delivery Request Form available on the QEH website at www.qehconnect.com/pharmacy. Out-patients are also reminded that medication delivery requests, received either by telephone or electronically, must be submitted at least three to five business days prior to the start date of the repeat medication.