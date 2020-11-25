BRA Reminds Overseas Property Owners to Submit Email Address

Due to delays with the delivery of international mail, the Barbados Revenue Authority is urging property owners overseas to request a copy of their 2020-2021 Land Tax bills via email.

Property owners should visit the Authority’s website at bra.gov.bb to download and complete a Change of Land Tax Mailing Address form, which should then be submitted to landtaxbills@bra.gov.bb.

Property owners also have the option to review their bill and make payments directly on EZpay+, the Government’s online payment platform at ezpay.gov.bb.