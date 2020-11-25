BRA Reminds Overseas Property Owners to Submit Email Address

by Bajan Reporter / November 25th, 2020

Due to delays with the delivery of international mail, the Barbados Revenue Authority is urging property owners overseas to request a copy of their 2020-2021 Land Tax bills via email.

Property owners should visit the Authority’s website at bra.gov.bb to download and complete a Change of Land Tax Mailing Address form, which should then be submitted to landtaxbills@bra.gov.bb.

Property owners also have the option to review their bill and make payments directly on EZpay+, the Government’s online payment platform at ezpay.gov.bb.

PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Triple Cash 26 July 2020
  • Got scruffy Need sharp v31
  • Lion Punch 11 Dec 2020
  • Julie 07