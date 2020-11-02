Barbadian experts teach CPA’s the latest about fraud at CPA Canada event

Tough times, like the current pandemic, often pull people together but, for others, it’s an opportunity to pull off a fraud. Leading fraud experts hammered that message home at a free online learning session hosted by Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) for members in the United States and across the Caribbean region on October 29.

CPAs at the “Fraud in the Current Environment” session heard about present day and anticipated fraud trends, with the focus on the impact of COVID-19 and the digital age on financial crime. Participants learned how financial professionals can obtain a better understanding of fraudulent schemes as new developments emerge.

Fraud comes in many forms and the information presented and discussed during the session will help CPAs involved in a wide range of activities, including fraud investigations and detection, risk management, anti-money laundering, litigation support and auditing.