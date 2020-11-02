Barbadian experts teach CPA’s the latest about fraud at CPA Canada event

by Bajan Reporter / November 2nd, 2020

Tough times, like the current pandemic, often pull people together but, for others, it’s an opportunity to pull off a fraud. Leading fraud experts hammered that message home at a free online learning session hosted by Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (CPA Canada) for members in the United States and across the Caribbean region on October 29.

"<em>In today's complex environment, no asset, company or individual is safe from financial crime as there are more and more ways to perpetrate fraud</em>," said CPA <strong>Corey Anne Bloom</strong>, a speaker at the event and accounting firm MNP's Eastern Canada Leader for Forensics & Litigation Support services.

In today’s complex environment, no asset, company or individual is safe from financial crime as there are more and more ways to perpetrate fraud,” said CPA Corey Anne Bloom, a speaker at the event and accounting firm MNP’s Eastern Canada Leader for Forensics & Litigation Support services.

CPAs at the “Fraud in the Current Environment” session heard about present day and anticipated fraud trends, with the focus on the impact of COVID-19 and the digital age on financial crime. Participants learned how financial professionals can obtain a better understanding of fraudulent schemes as new developments emerge.

"<em>Having the ability to better analyze future fraud risks helps CPAs add value to organizations</em>," said <strong>Oliver Jordan</strong>, Chair of the CPA Canada Barbados Chapter Advisory Council. "<em>The session provided important information about both mitigating and dealing with fraud</em>."

Having the ability to better analyze future fraud risks helps CPAs add value to organizations,” said Oliver Jordan, Chair of the CPA Canada Barbados Chapter Advisory Council. “The session provided important information about both mitigating and dealing with fraud.”

Fraud comes in many forms and the information presented and discussed during the session will help CPAs involved in a wide range of activities, including fraud investigations and detection, risk management, anti-money laundering, litigation support and auditing.

“More than 280 CPAs took part in this event,” said Tashia Batstone, Senior Vice President, External Relations and Business Development, CPA Canada. “It’s clear that our international members value these types of sessions and we strive to provide CPAs with timely and relevant information. Staying alert and informed is key because the threat of fraud is constant.”

PROSALES WEB BANNER phones 22102020

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Triple Cash 26 July 2020
  • IMG 20201003 WA0015
  • Breakfast Cutter Happy Days
  • Julie 07