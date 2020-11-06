$50,000 richer with Blue Diamond and The Barbados Lottery

Alvin Burke is now the lucky $50,000 winner of the $5 Blue Diamond instant scratch game from The Barbados Lottery.

As a self-professed ‘seasoned’ instant scratch ticket player since 1995, Mr. Burke stated that he prefers to play the games which tell players whether they have won right away. He plays them every day, normally winning small amounts up to $500.00.

“I usually buy my tickets from The Barbados Lottery Retail Agent CV Trading in St. Philip,” said Mr. Burke. “I was very excited when I realised that I had won, ’cause it has been a bit of a struggle especially during these times.”

Ferdinand Lord, Site Operations Manager at The Barbados Lottery, enthused: “We at The Barbados Lottery warmly congratulate Mr. Burke on his win. As a regular instant scratch ticket player, he has finally realised his dream of an ‘instant’ big win.”

Mr. Lord encouraged more people to play, pointing out that The Barbados Lottery directly supports the nation’s youth, sports and cultural development from the proceeds of its games, which go to the Barbados Cricket Association, Barbados Turf Club, Barbados Olympic Association, and the National Sports Council among other initiatives.

“I also plan to help my mum and my girlfriend; they will help me keep everything in order!” declared Mr. Burke.

Blue Diamond is just one of the many instant scratch games offered by The Barbados Lottery. From as low as $2, customers can scratch and win instant cash and prizes, making dreams come true for thousands of lucky winners.

Mr. Burke states that he will always be an Instant Scratch & Win fan. “I encourage every player to keep playing and hope for the best,” he says.