Walcott & Warren in Remand until middle of Next Month

by Bajan Reporter / October 15th, 2020

Police in the Southern Division have arrested and formally charged Jamario
Akeem Warren, 28 years of Parish Land, Christ Church that he:

<strong>1.</strong> On the 10th day of October 2020 use a firearm and did not have a valid license to do so. <strong>2.</strong> On the 10th day of October 2020 unlawfully wound <strong>Carlos Walcott</strong> with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him or to do some Serious Bodily Harm to the said Carlos Walcott.

1. On the 10th day of October 2020 use a firearm and did not have a valid license to do so.
2. On the 10th day of October 2020 unlawfully wound Carlos Walcott with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him or to do some Serious Bodily Harm to the said Carlos Walcott.

They have also arrested and formally charged Carlos Robert Jamal Walcott, 31 years of #753 Kingsland Terrace, Christ Church that he:

<strong>1.</strong> On the <strong>10th day of October 2020</strong> use a firearm and did not have a valid license to do so. <strong>2.</strong> On the 10th day of October 2020 without lawful excuse damaged property belonging to <strong>Sophia Catwell</strong> being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged and by such damage was reckless as to whether the life of Sophia Catwell would be endangered.

1. On the 10th day of October 2020 use a firearm and did not have a valid license to do so.
2. On the 10th day of October 2020 without lawful excuse damaged
property belonging to Sophia Catwell being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged and by such damage was reckless as to whether the life of Sophia Catwell would be endangered.

Both were also charged that they on the 10th day of October 2020 used unlawful violence towards another person and his conduct was such as would cause another person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for the other person’s personal safety.

They both appeared at the Oistins Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 14th 2020 before Magistrate Deidre McKenna and were remanded into custody to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds. They are both set to reappear at the said court on Wednesday 11th November 2020.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
EMERA SOLAR FUH WE FB PINNED POST 1200x628 FINAL

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Triple Cash 26 July 2020
  • IMG 20201003 WA0015
  • Breakfast Cutter Happy Days
  • Julie 07