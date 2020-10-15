Walcott & Warren in Remand until middle of Next Month

Police in the Southern Division have arrested and formally charged Jamario

Akeem Warren, 28 years of Parish Land, Christ Church that he:

They have also arrested and formally charged Carlos Robert Jamal Walcott, 31 years of #753 Kingsland Terrace, Christ Church that he:

Both were also charged that they on the 10th day of October 2020 used unlawful violence towards another person and his conduct was such as would cause another person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for the other person’s personal safety.

They both appeared at the Oistins Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 14th 2020 before Magistrate Deidre McKenna and were remanded into custody to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds. They are both set to reappear at the said court on Wednesday 11th November 2020.