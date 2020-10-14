UWI Open Campus Donates Tablets to NCF Joinery Course

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Open Campus presented the National Cultural Foundation of Barbados (NCF) with 10 tablets recently. These tablets are to be used by participants in the NCF’s National Community Training Programme.

Earlier this year, the NCF was in the process of implementing the National Community Training Programme face-to-face in communities, but was forced to halt implementation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cognizant of its social responsibility, The UWI Open Campus, through its Alumni Office responded by acquiring tablets to assist with transitioning the programme online.

In making the presentation, Mrs Sandra Griffith-Carrington, The UWI Open Campus Alumni Officer stated that one of the lessons from the COVID-19 experience is the need to integrate technology into education and training programmes at all levels. She added that Dr Luz Longsworth, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of The UWI Open Campus was delighted to partner with the NCF to assist them in strengthening the technological aspect of their training programme.

In thanking The UWI Open Campus for its generous donation, Mrs Carol Roberts-Reifer, Executive Director of the NCF noted that the donation will add significant benefits to the National Community Training Programme and said she looks forward to continuous collaboration with the Open Campus.