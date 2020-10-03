University Canada West Promotes Women’s Leadership with virtual seminar & MBA Scholarship for Women

University Canada West (UCW) recently announced details on its next public program, a Women in Leadership virtual seminar with prominent Caribbean speaker: Lisandra Rickards on October 7th at 6pm EST. The featured topic is “Risk and Reward: Lessons from Caribbean Women in Entrepreneurship.”

In June 2020, the Vancouver-based UCW unveiled the Women in Leadership MBA Award, an MBA scholarship. This seminar further expands the university’s support of women leaders in this area. The audience interested in registering for the seminar can sign up HERE

As the talk is virtual, men and women across the Caribbean can log on to view this important and informative seminar. Speaking about the Women in Leadership MBA award, Brock Dykeman, UCW President said, “This is an important initiative for UCW and aligns with our goals to empower women to become business and community leaders. We hope to help develop future leaders through this unique initiative by providing them with the industry-relevant skills that employers are looking for in the fast-changing business and technology landscape.”

Research shows that communities thrive and grow when women advance in their careers and run their own businesses. UCW feels that these virtual seminars will provide women and men with tools to advance their leadership skills.

UCW is also of special interest to the Caribbean community because they offer the Americas Tuition, which provides tuition support for prospective students from North America, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean. With the Americas Tuition award, students save up to 60% compared to regular international student’s tuition fees for UCW’s Associate of Arts, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Commerce and MBA degrees. UCW is offering the Americas Tuition Award for students starting in the intakes of January, April, July or October 2021.