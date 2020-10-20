UN Launching multi-million-dollar Regional Project to Empower Women and Youth in the Agri/Fisheries Small Business Sectors

The United Nations Trust Fund for Human Security Project will be formally launched on Tuesday 20 September. Set to benefit over 162,000 people in the Caribbean, the focus is on reaching the most vulnerable – particularly women and marginalised youth who continue to be disproportionately affected by economic, social and environmental challenges. UN Women and FAO are leading implementation of this project with UNDP and ILO under the coordination of the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

The virtual signing for the programme titled: ‘Building Climate Resilience for Human Security through Promoting Gender Equality in Key Economic Sectors and Women’s Empowerment in the Caribbean Countries’ will take place during a short ceremony. A press release will be disseminated to the media following the event.

Speakers include: