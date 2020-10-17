Time Capsule to culminates 400 years of African American History in Africa

New York based H.R. 1242 Resilience Project will culminate their yearlong commemoration for the 400 Years of African American History with burying a time capsule in Equatorial Guinea this week.

Despite the global pandemic of COVID-19, it’s more important than ever that the bridges between Africa and its Diaspora weather this storm, said Don Victor Mooney, President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project. Mooney became the first African-American to row from the coast of Africa to New York’s Brooklyn Bridge on his fourth attempt. His boat, christened the Spirit of Malabo, was sponsored by the Government of Equatorial Guinea with the personal support of His Excellency, Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Head of State.

Mooney met with the President last Friday at the Peoples Palace in the presence of His Excellency, Anatolio Ndong Mba, Permanent Representative for Equatorial Guinea to the United Nations in New York. H.R. 1242 Resilience Project also delivered boxes of PPE, gloves, and hand sanitizer to the Archdiocese of Malabo. Equatorial Guinea marks their 52nd year of Independence on October 12. The theme for H.R. 1242 Resilience Project is dubbed, 400 years: Resilience, Faith, Healing, and Partnership.