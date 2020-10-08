THE WITCHES (2020) fea. Chris Rock with Octavia Spencer & Anne Hathaway
by Bajan Reporter / October 8th, 2020
Tells the darkly humorous and heartwarming tale of a young orphaned boy (Jahzir Kadeem Bruno) who, in late 1967, goes to live with his loving Grandma (Octavia Spencer) in the rural Alabama town of Demopolis. The boy and his grandmother come across some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, so Grandma wisely whisks our young hero away to an opulent seaside resort. Regrettably, they arrive at precisely the same time that the world’s Grand High Witch (Hathaway) has gathered her fellow cronies from around the globe — undercover — to carry out her nefarious plans.
Based on Roald Dahl’s 1983 classic book ‘The Witches‘, the story tells the scary, funny and imaginative tale of a seven year old boy who has a run in with some real life witches!