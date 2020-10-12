Staff attitudes need redressing at Cost U Less, before it Costs Them More

by AirBourne / October 12th, 2020

I used to be of the view many products at Cost U Less were expensive, avoided it for a long time until I learned they had reasonably priced cat food.

In exploring the Welches compound, I discovered other items which may be a little dear but useful – like the Gwaltney Chicken Sausages, or a double-bag of Special K Red Berries or Hormel Pepperoni packets.

 What I don’t like is what I am now going into detail over, this is the nasty habit of cashiers rushing you before you can pack your groceries.

Massy and Carlton A1 let you put the goods in your reusable bags, even before I’ve paid the cashiers there. I want people to know this happened at least twice before at the same Cost U Less as well as now during the Pandemic, but it was this time around which led me to saying “bastante es basta”.

Massy and iMart shopping bags in trolley

Was the Cost U Less cashier annoyed I used bags from competitors? Not the first time either myself or other clients chose to exercise that option!

You approach the station and if you’re buying a large bag of cat food, they let it stay in the trolley, otherwise it’s loaded on to the conveyor belt.

As I try to load my reusable bags with their products, the cashier is flinging the products into the trolley like it’s a Coney Island target game. I have twice said (sarcastically) not to mind me, just pelt the stuff in and the staff actually go faster?

Plus, insult to injury, Security saunters over as you’re attempting to locate an area offside to pack the bags, all they can say is “You Can’t Pack There,” when you ask where can you pack, they stare at you blankly. I say “Move Me!” and they walk off muttering…

This time around I actually went to the Human Resources desk near the exit and all I hear is my concerns are noted. That is not good enough, I don't expect the cashier to be fired but at least request the offender one side to be spoken as I'm leaving even if it is privately store policy.

 Let’s be real, if this happened to me 3 occasions, this implies there is a wish by Cost U Less to ‘maintain productivity‘ by expeditiously cashing out rapidly. This method, however, may lead to the retail chain – already suffering from the Pandemic – in learning it would cost them more

