ST PHILIP WOMAN TO RESPOND TO ALLEGATIONS OF HARBOURING

by Bajan Reporter / October 14th, 2020

Police arrested and formally charged Tatiana Tamaria Evelyn 23 years of Colleton, St. John and Blades Hill #2, St. Philip for the offence of:

  • Assisting an offender

She appeared at the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 before Magistrate Elwood Watts where there was an objection of bail by the prosecution. She was remanded into custody to Her Majesty’s Prisons Dodds and is scheduled to return to the said court on Friday, October 16, 2020.

  • Rodney Inniss – Insp. (Ag);
    Public Relations Officer
EMERA SOLAR FUH WE FB PINNED POST 1200x628 FINAL

Stay in touch with the conversation, subscribe to the RSS feed for comments on this post.

Comments

add a comment

Some HTML is OK

or, reply to this post via trackback.

  • Triple Cash 26 July 2020
  • IMG 20201003 WA0015
  • Breakfast Cutter Happy Days
  • Julie 07