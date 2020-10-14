ST PHILIP WOMAN TO RESPOND TO ALLEGATIONS OF HARBOURING

Police arrested and formally charged Tatiana Tamaria Evelyn 23 years of Colleton, St. John and Blades Hill #2, St. Philip for the offence of:

Assisting an offender

She appeared at the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 before Magistrate Elwood Watts where there was an objection of bail by the prosecution. She was remanded into custody to Her Majesty’s Prisons Dodds and is scheduled to return to the said court on Friday, October 16, 2020.