Spate of Gun related Incidents this weekend

Unnatural death investigation – Police involved shooting

Police are in the process of solving two firearm related situations, one of which resulted in the death of a male at Streats road, Flagstaff road, St. Michael

Unnatural death investigation at Lower Bridge Gap, Cave Hill, St. Michael

Police also busy looking into the report of an unnatural death which occurred at a residence located at lower Bridge Gap, Cave Hill, St. Michael.

The lifeless body of a male in his 40s was found in the back yard of a residence with a number of wounds. Ambulance personnel responded and reported that there was no sign of life.

This matter was reported to police about 6:20 am on Sunday 18th October 2020 as Police investigations continue…