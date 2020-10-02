Solutions Barbados – “Interview Us”

Dear Residents of St George North;

You wield considerable power in this by-election. You get to decide whom you will employ to manage your affairs in this constituency. You are the Employer, and the one whom you select will become your Employee.

Decades of political abuse has removed this idea from our consciousness. Our politicians have taken advantage of the absence of this idea, to behave like the employers. We must treat them like lords, call them honourable, and like mendicants, beg them for attention.

It is time that you woke up to your role and authority. You are the Employer. We are the Candidates offering to work for you. You are supposed to interview us. We are supposed to satisfy you that we have the qualifications, competence, and capacity to do the job that you require.

Somehow the roles got reversed. Candidates who ordered voters to hire them, later ordered that voters be fired. Candidates who intimidated voters into hiring them, made them afraid to demand better service. Candidates who bribed voters to hire them, tainted the voters’ integrity, and bought their silence.

INTERVIEW US.

Almost all Barbadian voters have forgotten their authority as Employers. Voters in St George North have a responsibility remember it. They need to wake up and behave like the Employers they are, for the sake of all voters in Barbados.

Ask us about our plans to bring prosperity to St George North. Ask us about how we plan to implement our plans. Ask us to provide evidence of our capacity to properly implement our plans over the next 30 months.

Do our plans make any sense? Have you heard us make similar plans before, and not delivered? Do we have divided loyalties? Interview us for goodness sake!